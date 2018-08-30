Policeman to sue IGP for ‘ignoring’ court order to reinstate him

news

An interdicted Police officer, Bawah Abdul Jalil, has said that he is suing the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for flouting the court’s order to reinstate him.

In April 2018, the High Court ordered that Mr Jalil who has been interdicted since 2008 be reinstated with his accumulated salaries and allowances paid to him at the prevailing bank rates.

But the police administration has not abided by the court’s order.

Mr Jalil told Accra-based Citi FM that he has no option than to go back to court.

He added that he will do all in his legal right to get what is due him.

“It has been four months getting to five months, nothing has been done about it. We have to go in for certificate and judgment, that is what the Attorney General said, for the controller of accounts ministry of finance to pay the money. I have done all the necessary things, so now the only option I have if the money is not paid, is to sue the Inspector General of Police for contempt and garnishee the police account,” he said.

Background

Bawah Abdul Jalil had been accused of wrongfully booking for a weapon and ammunition that was in the company of three other police officers.

He was thus charged with conspiracy to steal a weapon and ammunition before the Greater Regional Tribunal.

Nonetheless, it was later revealed that the weapon and ammunition were not obtained from the police officers, leading to a withdrawal of the charges.