Producer Price inflation drops to 5.6 % in September 2018

According to the Acting Government Statistician, Baah Wadieh the decrease was, as a result of the dropping of inflation rates in the mining, quarrying and manufacturing subsectors.

play

The Producer Price Inflation (PPI) for September 2018, dropped to 5.6%.

This is a decrease from the 7.0% recorded in August 2018.

He told Accra-based Citi FM that “the decrease in the oil industry inflation rate from 7.0 percent in August to 5.6 percent in September 2018 was the result of decreases in the inflation rate of in the Mining and Quarrying subsector and the manufacturing sub-sector.”

“Therefore the decrease in these are the main causes for the decline in the producer inflation rate we observed and these declines triggered the decline in the all industry inflation rate,” he added.

The producer price inflation in the mining and quarrying sub-sector decreased was 0.4 percent. This is a reduction of 1.5 from the August 2018 figures recorded.

The inflation for manufacturing which constitutes more than two-thirds of total industry decreased by 1.7 percent to record 8.3 percent.

The utility sub-sector recorded inflation rate of -0.2 percent in September 2018, which was the same rate recorded in August 2018.

On the monthly changes, manufacturing recorded the highest inflation rate of 8.3% followed by Mining and Quarrying sub-sector which recorded 0.4 %.

The utility subsector recorded the lowest inflation rate of -0.2 %.

The PPI measures the average change over time in the prices received by domestic producers for the production of their goods and services.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

