Scrap Special Petroleum Levy – Minority to Gov’t


Fuel Hikes Scrap Special Petroleum Levy – Minority to Gov’t

The Minority believe the levy has outlived its usefulness and must be scrapped by the current government.

  • Published:
play

The Minority in Parliament has called on government to scrap the Special Petroleum Levy, insisting it is the cause of recent rise in fuel prices in the country.

The Special Petroleum Levy was introduced four years ago by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, now in opposition.

READ ALSO:  Paying Taxes: 457 companies owe government Ghc4.4bn in tax revenue

However, the Minority believe the said fuel levy has outlived its usefulness and must be scrapped by the current government.

MP for Damango and a member of the NDC, Adam Mutawakilu has blamed the recent fuel hikes on the levy, saying it’s time to abolish it since it has already served its purpose.

MP for Damango, Adam Mutawakilu play

MP for Damango, Adam Mutawakilu

 

“It has outlived its usefulness; the moment the benchmark price of 57 that we approved in parliament was achieved; the current price is 77.

“Once government starts making surpluses, it means it has outlived its usefulness and, so, must be removed,”  Mr. Mutawakilu, who is a Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, told Accra-based Class FM.

READ ALSO:  Forestry Commission: Reducing ‘allawa’ from GHS1,200 to GHS700 unbearable – Afforestation youth

In 2014, the then Mahama administration introduced a 17.5 per cent Special Petroleum Levy which was duly approved by Parliament.

The then opposition NPP kicked against the move and vowed to reduce it should the party win the 2016 elections.

However, despite the party being 18 months into office, the Akufo-Addo government offered to reduce the levy by just two per cent.

