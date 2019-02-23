Residents of Accra and its environs no longer have to travel out of town for a resort experience, as a newly launched beach resort is now open to the general public.

Serenity Beach resort, which serves as an extensive restaurant by day and offers serene night life experience at night is located at the Sakumono beach road.

The resort is a family-oriented venue and comes with a play-area for kids. Sports enthusiasts can also take advantage of the place’s mini-golf, basketball, boxing, football and tennis courts.

Serenity promises good food served in a great ambience, with a bar and grill for attendees who like to party.

Serenity says you don't need to travel out of town for a resort experience and you don't need to stay in the busy side of town to have a serene night life adventure.

Looking for a top-notch venue for your corporate hangout, wedding, party or sports event? Try Serenity Beach resort.