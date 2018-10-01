Pulse.com.gh logo
Staff of La Palm march against CEO


The staff of La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra are demonstrating against their Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Abena Pokua Boatey Amoah.

The staff said that they are embarking on the demonstration because the CEO makes them work under what they described as unfair labour practices.

The staff blocked the entrance of the hotel preventing anybody from entering as they carried placards and chanted songs.

Some of the placards had inscriptions such as  “Respect workers’ rights Madam CEO/MD/GM”, “A highly competent and professional person must run hotels and not you Madam MD”, among others.

Meanwhile, members of the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) have also massed up at the hotel to solidarise with the picketing staff.

The police are also present.

