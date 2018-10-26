Pulse.com.gh logo
The Automation Ghana Group supports students of Batsonaa TMA Primary with full educational scholarships

The aim is to provide these children with the needed support to help them through basic education.

play The Automation Ghana Group Ltd supports students of Batsonaa Primary

The Automation Ghana Group Ltd has supported some students of the Batsonaa TMA Primary School with full educational scholarships, as part of the company’s Social Corporate Responsibility (CSR) project.

It is dubbed the PPA Future Leaders’ Educational Fund and has been established to cater for the educational needs of children who are brilliant, but needy. The aim is to provide these children with the needed support to help them through basic education.

At a short ceremony held at the company’s office on the Spintex Road, over 20 students were announced as beneficiaries of the scholarship.

READ ALSO: Applaud gov’t for reducing taxes on fuel – Tampuli

This is the fourth successive year that The Automation Ghana Group is providing scholarships for pupils of the Batsonaa TMA Primary School, having started the initiative in 2015.

All beneficiaries will enjoy full scholarship throughout their basic school education.

Speaking at the event, CEO of The Automation Ghana Group, Engineer Kweku Asmah, said the company is excited to be contributing its quota to the development and education of the students.

He commended teachers for the sacrifices they are making to teach pupils, while calling on parents to nurture their wards to grow into responsible and hardworking men and women.

He added that the company will continue to financially support pupils in order to ensure that they are afforded the opportunity to be educated.

play Ing. Kweku Asmah CEO of Automation Ghana Group Limited in a handshake with one of the beneficiaries.

“We want to see that the children who will be sent to school are benefitting and are developing. So we are very happy and we will continue to support the school and the kids,” Mr. Asmah said to a crescendo of applauds.

This comes after the automation company also donated some chairs and tables to the school to help mitigate its infrastructural challenges.

Mr. Asmah further revealed plans to get the Batsonaa MA Primary School a projector to facilitate the teaching and learning of ICT.

According to him, everything is already in place and the projector will be presented to the school by the end of next week.

“We were approached to help with a projector. This projector will help with the teaching and learning of ICT. We presented it to the Board of Directors and they have approved, so next week we will be presenting the projector to the school,” Mr. Asmah announced.

READ ALSO: Here are the 31 licensed banks in Ghana

The CEO also disclosed that the company is planning on introducing a science and technology programme in order to nurture students who have an interest in science.

“We want to start with an ICT and science and technology programme. We, as a company, apply a lot of science in the the work that we do. And we want to introduce this to the students so that they will develop the interest in learning about science. So as we go along, possibly next year, we will introduce this programme and we will communicate the details to you,” he added.

On their part, the Head teachers of the Batsonaa MA Primary School thanked Mr. Asmah and the company for their continuous support towards the school and its pupils.

The Automation Ghana Group is an electrical engineering and automation company which was established in 2003, with expertise in industrial and building automation.

The indigenous company comprises of Process and Plans Automation Limited, Automation Solutions Limited, Electrical Switchgear Limited and SmartHome Solutions.

The company currently boasts over 120 employees and operates across West Africa and beyond.

Business

NPA blames international market for fuel price increase
Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL) board chairman Dr Felix E. Addo
Meet Guinness Ghana’s first Ghanaian Board Chair
Afforestation youth protest as Govt cuts salaries from GHc1,200 to GHc700
Making the most out of your HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018 camera
