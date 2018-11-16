Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


This is a ‘made in China’ budget – Minority taunts government

Having subjected the Finance Minister’s presentation to jeers and ridicule, the Minority further raised placards describing the budget as one made “made in China”.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Minority in Parliament has described as hopeless the 2019 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

According to them, the budget will serve nothing good and will only plunge Ghanaians into more suffering.

READ ALSO: Ghana’s debt rises to GH₵170bn; Over 208k private jobs created

On Thursday, the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presented to Parliament the 2019 Budget, outlining government’s plans for the upcoming year.

play Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

 

The Minister said government will embark on major infrastructural development across the country in 2019.

According to him, most deplorable roads across the country will fixed, with reference to projects which have been neglected for years.

“To ensure efficient management of infrastructure, we will soon submit a bill to set up the Ghana Asset Management Corporation. Mr Speaker, with your permission, I will like to inform Ghanaians about what we have done so far on infrastructure and the massive investments commencing in 2019.

“In 2019, we will invest massively in the development of road and infrastructure, from a variety of funding sources and the following projects have been identified to commence in 2019,” Mr. Ofori-Atta said.

READ ALSO: 2019 Budget: Gov’t to provide “seed money” for National Cathedral – Ofori Atta

However, the Minority were not enthused by the content of the 2019 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

play (Graphic Online)

 

Having subjected the Minister’s presentation to jeers and ridicule, they further raised placards describing the budget as one made “made in China”.

Many of the Minority MPs held placards with the inscriptions:  “Ahoky3r3 Budget”, “Hopeless Budget”, ”Borrow Borrow Budget” and “Made-in-China Budget”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

People who invested with Menzgold were 'greedy' – Ken Agyapong People who invested with Menzgold were 'greedy' – Ken Agyapong
Ghana’s debt rises to GH₵170bn; Over 208k private jobs created Ghana’s debt rises to GH₵170bn; Over 208k private jobs created
MEST Innovation Market highlights Ghanaian innovation MEST Innovation Market highlights Ghanaian innovation
Here's the full 2019 budget statement Here's the full 2019 budget statement
BoG bans 125 persons from operating current accounts BoG bans 125 persons from operating current accounts
2019 Budget: Gov’t to provide “seed money” for National Cathedral – Ofori Atta 2019 Budget: Gov’t to provide “seed money” for National Cathedral – Ofori Atta

Recommended Videos

7 economic reasons to legalize marijuana in Ghana 7 economic reasons to legalize marijuana in Ghana
‘We’re young, correct us when we go wrong’ – NAM 1 begs SEC, BoG ‘We’re young, correct us when we go wrong’ – NAM 1 begs SEC, BoG
Otabil, others sued for ‘serious financial loss’ at Capital Bank Otabil, others sued for ‘serious financial loss’ at Capital Bank



Business

We have cleared GHS 6 billion inherited from Mahama - Ofori-Atta
Here’s how much the collapse of 7 banks cost gov’t
Gov’t isn’t proud of hardships in Ghana – Ofori Atta
Gov't has settled 90% of DKM customers - Ofori-Atta
Why is Kejetia Market is not opened for business? - Mahama asks gov't
X
Advertisement