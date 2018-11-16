This is a ‘made in China’ budget – Minority taunts government

news

The Minority in Parliament has described as hopeless the 2019 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

According to them, the budget will serve nothing good and will only plunge Ghanaians into more suffering.

On Thursday, the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presented to Parliament the 2019 Budget, outlining government’s plans for the upcoming year.

The Minister said government will embark on major infrastructural development across the country in 2019.

According to him, most deplorable roads across the country will fixed, with reference to projects which have been neglected for years.

“To ensure efficient management of infrastructure, we will soon submit a bill to set up the Ghana Asset Management Corporation. Mr Speaker, with your permission, I will like to inform Ghanaians about what we have done so far on infrastructure and the massive investments commencing in 2019.



“In 2019, we will invest massively in the development of road and infrastructure, from a variety of funding sources and the following projects have been identified to commence in 2019,” Mr. Ofori-Atta said.

However, the Minority were not enthused by the content of the 2019 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

Having subjected the Minister’s presentation to jeers and ridicule, they further raised placards describing the budget as one made “made in China”.

Many of the Minority MPs held placards with the inscriptions: “Ahoky3r3 Budget”, “Hopeless Budget”, ”Borrow Borrow Budget” and “Made-in-China Budget”.