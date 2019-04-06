Imagine Ghana, which aims to engage an all-round approach in changing the course of awareness in Ghana, has announced a logo competition for all creatives, taking into consideration the diverse perspectives that exist in the space. The project aims to highlight various sectors of the industry under the theme: People, places and Experience.

The competition is open to Ghanaians only (In and out of the country) and ends on the 30th of April. The winning logo, which will be selected by a panel of judges consisting of brand communication experts, will win a sum of 5,000 Ghana cedis while the designer gets a chance to work with the Imagine Ghana team in developing a long-term Brand and communications strategy for the project.

Entries must be submitted in pdf format and should be sent to creative@effectstudios.co . All entrie must be original designs, and should be accompanied with the designer's phone number and scanned proof of nationality (National Id, Voter's ID, Ghanaian passport biodata page). A short description of how the design represents the theme should also be attached.