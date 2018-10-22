Pulse.com.gh logo
Two Ghanaians announced as part of winners of 2018 RUFORUM

Young Ghanaian businessmen Akwasi Armah Tagoe and Murtala Muhammad Green came out of as part of the 23 winners who were announced by the organisers.

play Mr. Armah Tagoe was selected as a winner in the Agribusiness category

Two Ghanaians have been announced as part of winners in the 2018 Regional Universities Forum for Capacity Building in Agriculture’s (RUFORUM) Young African Entrepreneurs Competition.

This year’s RUFORUM Young African Entrepreneurs Competition came off in Kampala, Uganda on October 6, 2018.

Young Ghanaian businessmen Akwasi Armah Tagoe and Murtala Muhammad Green came out of as part of the 23 winners who were announced by the organisers.

Mr. Armah Tagoe was selected as a winner in the Agribusiness category, while Mr. Mouhammed won in the Economy category.

 

In all, 756 applications from 38 countries were received for this year’s RUFORUM Young African Entrepreneurs Competition.

This is the second time the entrepreneurship competition is being organised, with the first edition being held last year in in Cape Town, South Africa.

The 23 winners of this year’s competition will be presented with their awards during the Sixth African Higher Education Week and RUFORUM Biennial Conference, which will be held in Nairobi, Kenya from 22 to 26 October, 2018.

Mr. Armah Tagoe and Mr. Mouhammed are the two Ghanaians among the winners in this year’s RUFORUM Young African Entrepreneurs Competition.

Below are the full winners:

No

Name

Gender

Country

Thematic Area

1

Japhet Sekenya

 Male

Tanzania

Agribusiness

2

Udekwe Chinedu Martins

 Male

Nigeria

Green Economy

3

Joseph Manzvera

 Male

Zimbabwe

ICTs

4

Jean Anthony Onyait

 Male

Uganda

ICTs

5

Ashiraf Nsibambi Kyabainze

 Male

Uganda

 Agribusiness

6

Emanuel Ng’ambwa Kungu

 Male

Tanzania

Agribusiness

7

Mark Matovu Ssebijwenge

 Male

Uganda

Agribusiness

8

Melissa Bime

 Female

Cameroon

Health

9

Roy Mwangi Ombatti

 Male

Kenya

Engineering

10

Akwasi Armah Tagoe

 Male

Ghana

Agribusiness

11

Towenan A. Theodore Ahimakin

 Male

Benin

Transport

12

Fred David

 Male

Kenya

Green Economy

13

Murtala Muhammad

 Male

Ghana

Green Economy

14

Paul Matovu

 Male

Uganda

 Agribusiness

15

Helen Opeyemi Balogun

 Female

Nigeria

 Agribusiness

16

Clement Kandodo

 Male

Malawi

Green Economy

17

Elvis K. Amoua

 Male

Benin

 Agribusiness

18

Jacob Maina

 Male

Kenya

 Health

19

Lahbib Latrach

 Male

Morocco

 Engineering

20

Nabuuma Shamim Kaliisa

 Female

Uganda

Health

21

Davies Nyaigero Ateka

 Male

Kenya

 Agribusiness

22

Sebarinda Cyusa Patrick

 Male

Rwanda

 Agribusiness

23

Sidje Tamo Armelle

 Female

Cameroon

 Agribusiness

 

