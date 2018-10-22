Young Ghanaian businessmen Akwasi Armah Tagoe and Murtala Muhammad Green came out of as part of the 23 winners who were announced by the organisers.
By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy
This year’s RUFORUM Young African Entrepreneurs Competition came off in Kampala, Uganda on October 6, 2018.
Young Ghanaian businessmen Akwasi Armah Tagoe and Murtala Muhammad Green came out of as part of the 23 winners who were announced by the organisers.
Mr. Armah Tagoe was selected as a winner in the Agribusiness category, while Mr. Mouhammed won in the Economy category.
In all, 756 applications from 38 countries were received for this year’s RUFORUM Young African Entrepreneurs Competition.
This is the second time the entrepreneurship competition is being organised, with the first edition being held last year in in Cape Town, South Africa.
The 23 winners of this year’s competition will be presented with their awards during the Sixth African Higher Education Week and RUFORUM Biennial Conference, which will be held in Nairobi, Kenya from 22 to 26 October, 2018.
Mr. Armah Tagoe and Mr. Mouhammed are the two Ghanaians among the winners in this year’s RUFORUM Young African Entrepreneurs Competition.
READ ALSO: Part of Legon mall collapses
Below are the full winners:
No
Name
Gender
Country
Thematic Area
1
Japhet Sekenya
Male
Tanzania
Agribusiness
2
Udekwe Chinedu Martins
Male
Nigeria
Green Economy
3
Joseph Manzvera
Male
Zimbabwe
ICTs
4
Jean Anthony Onyait
Male
Uganda
ICTs
5
Ashiraf Nsibambi Kyabainze
Male
Uganda
Agribusiness
6
Emanuel Ng’ambwa Kungu
Male
Tanzania
Agribusiness
7
Mark Matovu Ssebijwenge
Male
Uganda
Agribusiness
8
Melissa Bime
Female
Cameroon
Health
9
Roy Mwangi Ombatti
Male
Kenya
Engineering
10
Akwasi Armah Tagoe
Male
Ghana
Agribusiness
11
Towenan A. Theodore Ahimakin
Male
Benin
Transport
12
Fred David
Male
Kenya
Green Economy
13
Murtala Muhammad
Male
Ghana
Green Economy
14
Paul Matovu
Male
Uganda
Agribusiness
15
Helen Opeyemi Balogun
Female
Nigeria
Agribusiness
16
Clement Kandodo
Male
Malawi
Green Economy
17
Elvis K. Amoua
Male
Benin
Agribusiness
18
Jacob Maina
Male
Kenya
Health
19
Lahbib Latrach
Male
Morocco
Engineering
20
Nabuuma Shamim Kaliisa
Female
Uganda
Health
21
Davies Nyaigero Ateka
Male
Kenya
Agribusiness
22
Sebarinda Cyusa Patrick
Male
Rwanda
Agribusiness
23
Sidje Tamo Armelle
Female
Cameroon
Agribusiness