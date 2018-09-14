UniCredit assures customers that their deposits are safe

news

The management of uniCredit has assured its customers that their deposits are safe and the firm is not facing any financial challenges.

This is to debunk rumours that the financial institution is facing some challenges after its sister company – uniBank- got consolidated with 4 other banks into the Consolidated Bank of Ghana (CBG).

The Bank Of Ghana merged uniBank, Sovereign bank, Beige bank, Royal Bank and Construction bank under the new name CBG.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians demonstrate against SEC's decision on Menzgold

The Governor of the Central bank, Dr, Ernest Addison, said the merger was necessary because the five banks were in critical financial distress.

After the merger, rumours are that Unicredit is distressed, forcing their clients to troop to their branches.

However, in a statement, uniCredit dismissed the rumours assuring its customers that their investments are safe.

READ ALSO: PURC orders GWCL to reduce water tariffs by 10%

“Our valued customers are assured that there is no need to panic over the safety of their deposits. All deposits are safe and we will continue to protect same and ensure value for their money at all times.”

“Management wishes to encourage all customers to avoid rushing to our banking halls in response to the panic as this creates challenges in meeting all your needs at the same time.”

“We also wish to appeal to all customers to remain calm in the midst of slight delays at our banking halls as Management is doing everything possible to restore normalcy at all our branches. We cherish the partnership we have had over the years and trust we will continue to enjoy your support,” the statement said.