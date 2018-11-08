Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


We’ll keep monitoring Menzgold’s online platform – SEC warns

“We have also picked signals in public on the issue about an online business. We are monitoring. As long as it offends our legal or regulatory regime, we will come into play" - SEC.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned that it will continue to monitor the dealings of Menzgold Ghana Limited, who are set to begin migrating customers to a newly-established online platform.

The gold dealership firm will on Monday launch an online gold store, a buying and selling market platform, known as Menzgold Global Market.

READ ALSO: We had plans to take Menzgold international – Nana Appiah Mensah

However, SEC said it will continue to keep a close eye on the online dealings of the company and will intervene if necessary.

A press soirée by the Head of Legal and Enforcement at SEC, Nii Oman Badoo, said it will make sure that Menzgold does not go against any regulations.

“We have also picked signals in public on the issue about an online business. We are monitoring. As long as it offends our legal or regulatory regime, we will come into play,” he said.

“As long as that platform falls within the regulatory regime of the SEC, the SEC will act.”

play

 

Menzgold has been in the news in recent months following disagreements with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) regarding its operations.

The latest development is the order from the SEC to have the company shut down its gold trading activities.

READ ALSO: Menzgold to organise Christmas ‘party’ for all loyal customers

Currently, the company has halted its collectibles and all other new businesses related to its gold vault market, albeit temporarily.

Mr. Badoo said SEC has very little information about Menzgold’s offline gold market but will seek clarity in the coming days.

“For now, it is very limited information that they have launched an online platform so when such information comes, we have an investigation team; we will investigate if there is a platform like that and we will look at the features of the platform. Once it falls within an activity that must be regulated within Act 129, the SEC will advise itself. If it doesn’t fall within our regime, we will not say anything,” he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

GRA storms retail shops in Koforidua over tax stamp GRA storms retail shops in Koforidua over tax stamp
GCB Bank investigates unapproved withdrawal of customers monies GCB Bank investigates unapproved withdrawal of customers monies
BidiGroup Tank Inspector: Your perfect solution to buying fuel from clean fuel storage tanks BidiGroup Tank Inspector: Your perfect solution to buying fuel from clean fuel storage tanks
Capital Bank collapse: We will know the full truth – Otabil Capital Bank collapse: We will know the full truth – Otabil
Thieves steal vital documents of IDIF at Secretariat Thieves steal vital documents of IDIF at Secretariat
ABL, Kasapreko to lose operational licenses for breaching Tax Stamp laws ABL, Kasapreko to lose operational licenses for breaching Tax Stamp laws

Recommended Videos

Otabil, others sued for ‘serious financial loss’ at Capital Bank Otabil, others sued for ‘serious financial loss’ at Capital Bank
Price of sachet water goes up by 50% Price of sachet water goes up by 50%
Nissan to establish an assembling plant in Ghana Nissan to establish an assembling plant in Ghana



Business

Consolidated Bank Ghana records five fraud cases
We had plans to take Menzgold international – Nana Appiah Mensah
GRA storms retail shops; removes goods without tax stamp
Price of sachet water goes up
X
Advertisement