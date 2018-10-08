Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

'We’re dealing with China with our eyes wide open' - Prez


Doing Business With China 'We’re dealing with China with our eyes wide open' - Prez

According to the president, his government is “not the only ones dealing with China, everyone is dealing with China, and we are doing so with our eyes wide open.”

  • Published:
President Akufo-Addo play

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has said that Ghanaians will not be short-changed in their dealings with China.

The President was speaking at the 5th edition of the Financial Times Africa Summit, on the theme: “Ghana, Africa means business” on Monday (October 8, 2018).

According to the president, his government “will look after our interests, in much the same way as we know all other nations that we deal with, look after their own interests”, adding that: “We are not the only ones dealing with China, everyone is dealing with China, and we are doing so with our eyes wide open.”

READ ALSO: Domestic flights move to Terminal 2 today

The president added that the government is not only focusing on China but other investors around the world.

“We will look east, west, north and south without prejudice, but there should be no surprise if we are more welcoming to those who are prepared to invest in our priority areas.”

He opined that the current group of leaders of his administration “are all much wiser about these things and we are going into these new relationships with our eyes wide open. Nobody is coming, pretending to be bringing God’s Word in one hand, and taking our lands with the other.”

READ ALSO: ‘We’ll settle all entitlements’ – Menzgold urges customers to remain calm

“I am working towards building a Ghana where her people have jobs and decent livelihoods. Ghana is endowed with great potential, where security and the rule of law are upheld, and where investments are secure. We want to contribute to the global market place at the higher level of the value chain for Ghanaian products.”

“We want to bring greater dignity to the lives of millions of people in Ghana. We want to build a Ghana Beyond Aid, which has discarded a mindset of dependence, aid, charity and handouts, and we mean business,” he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Jobberman: Fresh from National Service and still looking for a job? Get that dream job today! Jobberman Fresh from National Service and still looking for a job? Get that dream job today!
Kotoka International Airport: Domestic flights move to Terminal 2 today Kotoka International Airport Domestic flights move to Terminal 2 today
Gold Dealership: ‘We’ll settle all entitlements’ – Menzgold urges customers to remain calm Gold Dealership ‘We’ll settle all entitlements’ – Menzgold urges customers to remain calm
Financial Crisis: Nduom praised for championing the cause of local banks Financial Crisis Nduom praised for championing the cause of local banks
Recognition: DigiCut win big at the SME Ghana 2017 Awards ceremony Recognition DigiCut win big at the SME Ghana 2017 Awards ceremony
Merchandise: GAME lands at Achimota retail centre with a big bang in November Merchandise GAME lands at Achimota retail centre with a big bang in November

Recommended Videos

Business News: George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO Business News George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO
Business News: Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Friday Sep 28 Business News Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Friday Sep 28
Isreal Laryea: I celebrate your stupidity – Menzgold boss tells journalist Isreal Laryea I celebrate your stupidity – Menzgold boss tells journalist



Top Articles

1 Economy Collapsing banks will affect traders, farmers- Mahama to gov'tbullet
2 Gold Dealership ‘We’ll settle all entitlements’ – Menzgold urges...bullet
3 Financial Crisis Nduom praised for championing the cause of local banksbullet
4 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a...bullet
5 Merchandise GAME lands at Achimota retail centre with a big bang...bullet
6 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and...bullet
7 Gold Dealership Menzgold postpones dividend payments again;...bullet
8 Top 5 richest women in Ghana Top 5 richest women in Ghana...bullet
9 Kotoka International Airport Domestic flights move to...bullet
10 Resignation George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRObullet

Top Videos

1 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet

Business

Housing deficit Govt to partner private sector to reduce housing deficit
Education In Ghana Free SHS isn't a guarantee for a second term – AFAG Warns NPP
Economy of Ghana ‘You can lecture on economy; but reality will expose you’ – Mahama mocks Bawumia
Producer Price Gov’t says local cocoa farmers have the best deal globally
X
Advertisement