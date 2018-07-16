Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

World Bank injects $60m into Ghana’s energy, tourism sectors


Donor Support World Bank injects $60m into Ghana’s energy, tourism sectors

The $60 million credit facility was approved for the purpose of strengthening the energy and tourism sectors, implement sector reforms in the country.

  • Published:
Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Ghana play

Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Ghana

The World Bank has injected an amount of $60 million to help fund the Ghana Energy Sector Transformation Initiative Project and the Ghana Tourism Development Project. 

The $60 million credit facility was approved for the purpose of strengthening the energy and tourism sectors, implement sector reforms in the country.

READ ALSO: Economy of Ghana: Ghanaian businesses suffering- Mahama warns against VAT hike

Out of the amount, $20 million has been specifically allocated to support the Ghana Energy Sector Transformation Initiative Project.

The World Bank’s Country Director for Ghana, Henry Kerali, said the project should go a long way to boost Ghana’s energy sector.

“The project supports the government’s plan through a comprehensive package of regulatory, policy, and operational measures and platforms for stakeholder engagement to help the government address near-term challenges and lay the ground work for Ghana’s energy sector transformation,”  he said.

“Electricity consumers will also benefit from enhanced sector governance and improved energy services and access.”

$40 million has also been allocated towards the improvement of the Ghana Tourism Development Project.

The project is expected to enhance the tourism sector’s offerings, diversify its impact, and help increase the contribution of the tourism sector to the Ghanaian economy.

Micro, small, and medium enterprises, will also be supported by the project, as it is geared towards improving access to markets and better public goods provision in the targeted tourism destinations.

READ ALSO: Corruption In Ghana: MDAs financial irregularities cost Ghana GHc892m in 2017

“The Tourism Development Project is expected to remove constraints and sustain improvements to the business enabling environment to help both domestic and international firms grow their operations,” said Douglas Pearce, World Bank Practice Manager. 

Mr. Pearce added that as part of the World Bank’s goal of ending extreme poverty and promoting shared prosperity, the project “will support the small and medium enterprises sector and women-led enterprises to provide demand-driven services for tourism”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

How to make money online: Online jobs; how to make money on YouTube in Ghana How to make money online Online jobs; how to make money on YouTube in Ghana
Cost of Fuel: IES predicts increase in fuel prices this month Cost of Fuel IES predicts increase in fuel prices this month
Tax Policy: Government not planning to increase VAT, MP allays fears Tax Policy Government not planning to increase VAT, MP allays fears
Economy of Ghana: Ghanaian businesses suffering- Mahama warns against VAT hike Economy of Ghana Ghanaian businesses suffering- Mahama warns against VAT hike
Banking In Ghana: Afb Ghana Bonds rank 3 notches above investment grade Banking In Ghana Afb Ghana Bonds rank 3 notches above investment grade
Corruption In Ghana: MDAs financial irregularities cost Ghana GHc892m in 2017 Corruption In Ghana MDAs financial irregularities cost Ghana GHc892m in 2017

Recommended Videos

Nyantakyi Controversy Continues: Panic hit bank following reported links with the name 'Nyantakyi' Nyantakyi Controversy Continues Panic hit bank following reported links with the name 'Nyantakyi'
Business News: Our economy is on good course – Nana Addo Business News Our economy is on good course – Nana Addo
Business News: Dentaa Amoateng named influential African in UK Business News Dentaa Amoateng named influential African in UK



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Panic withdrawals hit savings & loans company following...bullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public...bullet
3 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
4 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in...bullet
5 Donor Support World Bank injects $60m into Ghana’s energy,...bullet
6 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
7 Tax Policy Government not planning to increase VAT, MP...bullet
8 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold...bullet
9 Nana Appiah Mensah Zylofon boss to create one million...bullet
10 Economy of Ghana Gov’t to increase taxes in mid-year...bullet

Top Videos

1 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
2 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
4 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
5 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
6 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
7 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
8 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any...bullet
9 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet

Business

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari came to power three years ago on a promise to defeat Boko Haram
Muhammadu Buahri 'I am a slow reader' - Nigeria's President admits
Auditor-General-Daniel-Domelovo
Ghost Names Justify your employment or be prosecuted - AG to Civil Servants
Ghanaian Retail Market Gov’t orders foreigners to leave the retail sector for locals
Economy Of Ghana Inflation for June hits 10%