Richard Quagraine Amoah, a student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, emerged the winner of the three-day workshop which was organized by Ghanaian-born British music director, Scilla Owusu.

"This is a big opportunity and a big privilege for me because, at the moment, i’m being announced as the ultimate winner for the youngtrepreneurs directing and cinematography workshop and that alone has exposed me to the industry and the world as a whole, so by this, my brand has been pushed a step forward for me to get my hands on more production works and other additional services aside music videos, ", Amoah exclusively told Pulse.com.gh.

"What i’m aiming to improve Ghana music with this experience, is to help promote more of what’s Ghanaian in all our productions as directors and that will also help push our crafts(music, dance, etc) to the world, " he added.

Amoah will also get the chance to work with award-winning production company Apstairs Media, to learn the extensive experience behind post production and pre production.

Twenty one students across Africa participated in the maiden edition of the Youngtrepreneurs directing and cinematography seminar in Accra.

The event started on Monday, 14th July, 2019 to Wednesday, 16th July, 2019.

The students were given lessons on music video directing, cinematography and business behind video production.

Guest speaker was award-winning music director, Yaw Skyface.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Youngtrepreneurs, Scilla Owusu, she introduced the directing and cinematography seminar to help give back to the creative industry in Ghana.

Her core goals are to provide youth led workshops in different creative sectors. Infusing professional expertise from Ghanaian experts to improve knowledge, gain job experience, and providing jobs in the medium to long term for young creative talents in Ghana