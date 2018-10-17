Your NABCO salary isn’t free money – Prez tells NABCO recruits

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) must earn their allowances on merit and not be complacent.

The president was speaking at the inauguration of the Nation Builders Corps at the Independence Square Wednesday (October 17, 2018).

“Your monthly stipend of 700 cedis is not free, you must earn every pesewa of it,” he said.

The President also called on the beneficiaries to help “build a nation that they will be proud of,” and ensure the success of all the modules under the programme.

The programme currently has 7 modules designed to meet the pressing needs of the nation. The modules are Feed Ghana, Educate Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Heal Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitise Ghana and Governance Ghana.

NABCO will also be providing jobs for the unemployed youth who have received tertiary education but are struggling to find jobs partly because of the ban placed on public sector employment by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The beneficiaries will be engaged for three years and they are expected to earn a monthly stipend of GH¢700 each.

In all, 100,000 people are to be enrolled onto the programme for the first year.

The President added that the performance of the recruits will be monitored by an app that would be made available soon.