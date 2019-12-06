Mr. Gyamfi, from the Tano North district of the Ahafo Region, was honoured at the 2019 Farmers’ Day celebration held in the Volta Regional capital, Ho.

The father of five also rears cattle, goats and poultry. He owns five boxes of bee hives, fish ponds and mans over a hundred employees.

Mr. Gyamfi also produces fruit juices with produce from his farm and the cassava serves as a rich ingredient for gari which sells well in his community.

He took home a cheque of GHc536,000 from the Africultural Development Bank, presented to him by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Abdulai Atiku Seidu, Upper West Region, was the 1st runner-up while the 2nd runner-up was Nana Yaw Sarpong Serebuo from the Ashanti Region.