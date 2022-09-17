Chief and brother arrested for illegally mining through pit dug in his bedroom (PHOTOS)

According to Ghana Police, the service's attention has been drawn to the illegal act after a video showing the illegal surfaced on social media.

"The Police, on September 16, 2022, arrested the chief of Sefwi Elubo and his brother and are pursuing six others in connection with illegal mining in Sefwi Elubo township in the Western North Region," the police said in a statement.

Chief and brother arrested for illegally mining through pit dug in his bedroom Pulse Ghana

It continued that "the suspects, Nana Anini Baffour and his brother Kwadwo Affi were arrested following Police investigation of a video circulating on social media showing illegal mining activities in some compound houses of the town.

According to the Press Release, "so far discovered dug-out pits from the compound leading to the bedroom of the chief's brother. Four other deep dug-out pits have also been uncovered by the Police in other houses in the same vicinity".

"An investigation has further revealed that the chief, his brother and six other suspects who are on the run are the main people behind the illegal mining activities.

"As investigation continues, we would like to assure the public that all those involved will be brought to face justice," the statement concluded. See more photos from the arrest below.

