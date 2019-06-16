A faction of Nii Kwashie Gborlor IV, Chief of Ngleshie Amanfro clashed with a faction of Shatta Wale’s father.

Charles Nii Akramah Mensah, father of Wale was set to launch the Shatta movement fan club but an impending chieftaincy feud between the substantive Chief, Nii Kwashie Gborlor IV and Shatta’s father, said to be carrying himself as the chief of the area, marred the event.

According to reports, the event turned bloody after the chief’s faction allegedly attacked members of Shatta’s camp claiming Wale’s father had no right to hold himself up as the chief of the area.

It took the intervention of Officials of the Ghana Police Service in the area to disperse the crowd and restore calm to the scene.

Speaking to Citi News, Nii Kwashie stated that the posture of Shatta Wale’s father is inimical to the customs hence, he will use the appropriate channels to oppose his actions.

“He is claiming himself as the custodian of the area. So he is telling people that he is coming to launch the fan club, but it is a lie. We will not sit down for that to happen. As a gazetted chief, I will act according to the law so this won’t happen. I respect the law. We have given a letter with the police and we have informed the National Security."

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale was not present as at the time of the incident but some of his militants were seen at the launch.