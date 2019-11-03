He wrote on Twitter on Friday that “Today, Christians are honouring family more than they honour God.

They do things to please wives and children more than to please God. Because of this, the mission field and harvest fields lack certain quality labourers. Lord help us!”

He further added that the field and harvest work was lacking certain quality labourers because of the occurrence.

“Today, Christians are honouring family more than they honour God. They do things to please wives and children more than to please God. Because of this, the mission field and harvest fields lack certain quality labourers. Lord help us!”