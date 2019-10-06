The Comprehensive Sexuality Education is believed by many a subtle conditioning of pupils to explore lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) lifestyles.

Parents and religious bodies have expressed outrage after it emerged the Ghana Education Service has guidelines on CSE to be introduced in schools.

But speaking at the St Cyprians Anglican Church in Kumasi on the controversial CSE on Sunday, October 6, the President says his vision is to have an educated country for national development not to promote immorality, that the Ghanaian culture frowns on.

He has therefore called on all to reject claims that his government will introduce comprehensive sexuality education.

Akufo-Addo said: “Recently, there have been raging debates that Nana Addo government intends to introduce Comprehensive Sexuality Education as part of the curriculum for basic schools and the Free Senior High School Policy to indoctrinate the Ghanaian child.

"I didn’t introduce [the] policy for school children to be taught practices that are unacceptable and abominable to our cultural values. As I a Christian, it will never happen that I will preside over such a program.

"Let’s all keep calm because there is no truth in what is being speculated. I will rather plead with you to continually pray for me to gain the wisdom, good health and kindness, to govern this nation,” Nana Addo added.

He therefore called on Christians to intercede for him for strength, wisdom, courage and good heart to govern the country.