COVID-19: Kufuor and wife isolated

The former first couple has been taken out of their residence after some security officers in their house allegedly tested positive for the virus, Starr News has gathered.

It is unclear where they are isolating.

It comes hours after government announced President Akufo-Addo has gone into self-isolation after coming into contact with an infected person.

A statement signed by Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said the decision is on the advice of the President’s physicians.

“On the advise of doctors, the President of the Republic of Ghana, is from today, July 4, 2020, taking a 14-day precautionary self-isolation measure in compliance with Covid-19 protocols,” the statement said.

The statement, however, noted that even though one people around the President has tested positive for the virus, he was negative as of Saturday evening.

About isolation

Self-isolation is when you stay at home because you have or might have coronavirus (COVID-19).

The purpose of self-isolation is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others in your home and your community.

You must isolate yourself for at least 14 days if you have:

1. returned from travel outside your country

2. been diagnosed with COVID-19, or are waiting to hear the results of a lab test for COVID-19

3. symptoms of COVID-19, even if they are mild

4. been in contact with a suspected, probable or confirmed case of COVID-19

