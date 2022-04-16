COVID-19: observe the protocols as you celebrate Easter – Ghana Medical Association

The festival commemorates the death and resurrection of Christ.

It is noted for the mass gathering of Christians at picnics which is characterized by a lot of fun activities. These merry making programmes were prohibited by the government to curb the spread of the pandemic.

However, as a result of the reduction of infections in the country, several of such measures have been lifted.

In his Easter message to Ghanaians, President Akufo-Addo appealed to the public that they should “continue to live responsibly and safely, so we can all play our part in building mother Ghana, notwithstanding the lifting of the restrictions and the good news about infections.”

Regardless of the fact that Ghana’s current active cases stand at 32 without any severely ill patients, the Ghana Medical Association has warned that this situation could change for the worse if celebrants are not mindful of the COVID-19 protocols.

The General Secretary of the Association, Dr. Titus Beyuo, said in an interview on Joy News on Friday, April 15, that, “the only thing we want to say is that as we go about celebrating, we should be a bit mindful. We are celebrating the Easter for first time in about two years without getting restrictions which is good news, but people should still take personal responsibility concerning their health and in relation to COVID. We are asking that if you’re having any symptoms, please make sure you use your mask before you go into a public space or into an indoor event.”