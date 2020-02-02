According to reports, about 15 others are in critical condition after an articulated truck, with registration number AS 8726-10, collided with a Toyota Minibus with registration number GX 3045-18 at Gomoa Antseadze, close to Apam in the Central Region.

The Minibus was on its way to Accra from Takoradi, while the truck was heading in the opposite direction towards Takoradi.

The victims have been taken to the St Luke Catholic Hospital in Apam for medical attention.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck was trying to overtake the vehicle in front of it and ended up colliding into the minibus with 19 passengers on board.

The passengers were members of the Good Shepherd Methodist Church in Takoradi who were attending the funeral of one of their members in Agona, the Apam District Police Commander DSP Moses Osakonor said.

The accident which occurred on Saturday morning is said to have caused a lot of traffic on the road as officers of the police and National Fire Service were called to the scene to control the situation.