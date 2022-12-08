10-year-old boy devoured to death by 12 wild dogs

Reports say the wild dogs had been left unattended when they attacked the youngster, devouring him to death in the presence of his friend who could not save him.

According to tuko.co.ke, West Migwena Assistant Chief Benard Nyerere confirmed the incident, saying the deceased was in the company of a neighbour's son before the incident.

He explained that when the dogs attacked the minor, their owner’s son looked on helplessly because he could not do anything to save his friend.

It is further reported that the parents of the deceased became suspicious after the neighbour’s son who they knew had gone out with him returned home alone without any sign of him.

They then began a search for him before chancing upon the deceased’s remains lying beside a stream.

A police investigation has reportedly begun into the incident while the corpse has been deposited at the Bondo Sub-County Hospital Mortuary.

In an earlier report, a three-year-old girl died following severe flogging by her 25-year-old father for entering a neighbour’s room.

Nigeria’s Delta State police arrested the young father, identified as Godsgift Uweghwerhen to assist with investigations.

The suspect allegedly committed the heartless crime in the Aladja community of the Udu Local Government Area of the state.

“It was gathered that Uweghwerhen was at home with his family members, alongside their neighbours when he saw his daughter coming out of the room of one of his neighbours.

“Displeased with his daughter’s action, Uweghwerhen, who became annoyed immediately he spotted her, pounced on her and used a cane to beat her, inflicting injuries on the victim’s body.

“The three-year-old girl was, however, said to have died as a result of the beating and upon realizing the gravity of his action, fled from the scene.

“Luck ran out of the victim’s father when vigilantes arrested him at Ubogo community and handed him over to policemen in Ovwian/Aladja Division,” pulse.ng reports.