14-year-old boy to spend 6 months in juvenile home for stealing grinding machines

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convict conspired with his friends and stole the machines worth ₦50,000.

The Magistrate, Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced the minor after he pleaded guilty to the crime. The magistrate, however, gave the convict a fine of ₦20,000. He urged the minor to change his ways.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on July 1, at the Laranto Police Station by some community leaders. The prosecutor said that the convict conspired with his friends, now at large and stole the machines worth ₦50,000.

The prosecutor, however, said that the grinding machines were recovered during police investigations. The offence, according to him, is punishable under the Plateau Penal Code Law.

