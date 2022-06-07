15-year-old class 6 girl stripped naked, flogged by men hired by stepfather

The news website reports that it sighted a video of the two young men manhandling the teenager while she was brushing her teeth.

It is reported that the allegedly hired men forcefully stripped naked, beat the little girl and manhandled her private parts, all on the orders of her stepfather as a punishment, while they recorded the abuse.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim said that not even her threat to report the matter to the police could make the assailants stop attacking her.

"I went to sleep at my friend’s house. I was brushing my teeth when the boys poured water on me and started beating me on the orders of my father because I didn’t sleep home. One said if I have had sex with her, they wouldn’t have beaten me. The other inserted pepper in my private part. I promised reporting them to the police, but my step father was not bothered," she recounted, as quoted by 3news.com.

Ofoase Ayerebi District Police Commander, Superintendent George Bawa, who confirmed the incident, said that no arrests had been made but added that the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service in Oda has taken over the matter.

"Yes, we have such a case. We took the child to the hospital. She is doing well.

"They are still at large; the matter has currently been taken over by the Oda Dovvsu Command," the police boss said.