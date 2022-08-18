15-year-old girl injects herself with boyfriend’s HIV-positive blood ‘to prove love’

The news website reports that the young man had tried several times to run away with his girlfriend, but her parents’ vigilance foiled the attempts.

After dating for about three years, it is unclear if the man was doubting his girlfriend’s love for him after the failed efforts to escape with her.

Then in a bid to assure him of her unflinching love, the 15-year-old girl, knowing very well that her lover was HIV-positive, drew his blood with a syringe and injected herself with it.

It is reported that the parents of the girl have filed a case against their potential son-in-law, leading to his arrest by the police in Hajo, while their daughter is being monitored by doctors.

The mindboggling story of the young love birds has left many people is a state of shock, as they wonder if the man was aware of his lover’s absurd act.