18-year-old Ghanaian student makes awesome car, names it ‘Never Give Up' (video)

A video published on YouTube by M48 TV shows him recounting how he made the car from scratch and how long it took him to accomplish it, among other things.

He is seen in the video checking on the engine of the car before sitting behind the steering wheel with another person before joining a street and driving away.

In the background of the video is a stationary police patrol car.

The person who filmed the video is heard questioning the young man, asking him questions about how and why he made the car.

In 2020, an 18-year-old junior high school graduate, Kelvin Odartey, used scrap metals to make a car.

The teenager became popular on social media after he drove the self-made car to the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) centre to write his final paper.

Odartei said the name of his car brand was "Kejelvesuims". He explained that the name was derived from "my name Kelvin and a combination of Jesus."

On how he started building cars, Odartey said he was home one day and saw a plane passing by, and "something asked me if I could make a plane, and I said yes, I could do it. Then it told me that if I could do it, just make a move and start doing something."

"So, I decided to build an airplane and I took it to school. The plane could fly to a certain level, but I was not happy with it. I wanted it to fly higher and faster. So, I decided to build a car on my own instead."