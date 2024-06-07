ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

2 construction workers drown in well while trying to retrieve bucket

Dami Sam

The labourers were trying to fetch water when their bucket fell into the well.

Their corpses were retrieved through the joint efforts of the NSCDC and Federal Fire Service operatives [Sahara Reporters]
Their corpses were retrieved through the joint efforts of the NSCDC and Federal Fire Service operatives [Sahara Reporters]

Recommended articles

The construction workers, whose identities could not be immediately ascertained, were on Thursday, June 8, 2024, brought out dead from a well after they drowned while attempting to retrieve a bucket.

It was gathered that the incident happened around 1:09 pm at a construction site located opposite Ilesa Motor Park along the Ife-Ilesa Expressway in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

A source, who preferred anonymity, stated that the fetcher that the labourers used to fetch water dropped inside the well. One of the two men had entered the well in an attempt to retrieve the fetcher but did not come out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sources further said the second labourer, having sensed that his partner was drowned, also entered the well to rescue him, but got stuck inside. This led to tension in the area as people present were said to have contacted operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and officials of the Federal Fire Service for assistance.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the NSCDC, Osun State Command, Kehinde Adeleke said the operatives of the corps and men of the Federal Fire Service retrieved the corpses of the labourers from the well.

His words: “A tragic incident happened today, Thursday, June 6, 2024, opposite Ilesa Motor Park along Ife-Ilesa road, Ile-Ife around 1:09 pm. Two middle-aged men from Iwo were engaged as workmen on a building project opposite Ilesa Motor Park, Ile-Ife.

“The unfortunate incident happened when the two workmen were fetching water from a deep well and the fetcher accidentally fell into the well.

“According to eyewitness accounts, one of the workmen, in an attempt to retrieve the fetcher, entered the well, but unfortunately he got trapped and drowned.

ADVERTISEMENT

“An attempt at rescue made by the second workman got him drowned inside the deep well also.

He added that the corpses of the two men were retrieved through the joint efforts of the NSCDC and Federal Fire Service operatives.

Dami Sam Dami Sam Dami Sam is a Contributor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a journalist passionate about impactful stories.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nsawam Govt Hospital

Nsawam Gov't Hospital: Huge leakage during rainfall causes relocation of patients

The incident, which began on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, also resulted in over 150 homes in Gomoa Mampong being flooded

Chiefs say Gomoa East flooding due to contractor's refusal to pour libation

Heated Argument Between Interviewer and Hawker; Seller Vows Unwavering NPP Support

Used clothes seller clashes with interviewer: "I will always vote NPP" [video]

25-year-old man lands in court for beating woman to death

25-year-old man lands in court for beating woman to death