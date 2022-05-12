2 Ghanaian soldiers allegedly rape woman inside bush after beating her and husband

It is reported that the two military officers accosted the couple and physically assaulted them.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, one of the soldiers allegedly dragged the woman into the bush and forcefully had sex with her on a motorbike, myjoyonline.com reports.

While one of the errant soldiers was dragging the victim into the bush, the other, who referred to him as "Sakitey," asked where he was taking her to, but it didn’t stop him from raping her.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer Superintendent, Bernard Baba Ananga, said a complaint has been made to the command and it has written to the regional command of the Ghana Armed Forces for the release of the officers involved to assist with investigations.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has blazed a trail in abolishing the payment of fees by victims of sexual assault when they visit hospitals in his constituency.

According to the ‘Best Lawmaker Of The Year2021’, this is his initiative and, "the North Tongu District Health Director and the Medical Superintendents of the Battor Catholic Hospital and the Tagadzi Polyclinic are fully on board to implement" it.

The MP, who is also the ranking member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, took to his Facebook page on Sunday, May 7, which was Mothers’ Day, to announce that the abolishment took immediate effect.

According to him, the hospitals in his constituency will not be making losses as a result of this initiative, but rather, they "will submit a quarterly report to the District Health Directorate for prompt payment by the North Tongu MP’s office."

Ablakwa described the current status quo in which already traumatized victims of sexual assault are required to pay fees before being attended to by hospitals as unfair.

"All victims of defilement, rape and other forms of sexual assault will now be attended to free of charge," Ablakwa announced in a post to mark the immediate past Mothers’ Day celebration, saying, "We must all help preserve the dignity of womanhood."

"Hitherto, victims of sexual offences are asked to pay between GHS150 and GHS400 to have their police medical forms filled by doctors.