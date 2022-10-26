According to pulse.ng, the Nigerian man identified as Confidence Amatobi is currently on the run after committing the heartless crime.
2-month-old baby amputated as father breaks his arm for disturbing his sleep
A 2-month-old baby boy’s arm has been amputated to save his life after his father broke the toddler’s arm because he was disturbing his sleep.
It is reported that the suspect fled his home after breaking his little son’s arm, and calls are being made for his arrest to answer for the crime.
The baby was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri, Imo State capital, where the affected hand was amputated.
Uka Ukachi, the Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Imo State, who visited the infant and her mother at Ward 13, FMC, Owerri, called on public-spirited individuals to come to their rescue.
“The man is on the run. The boy’s hand has been amputated. He is at the FMC, Owerri. We want the father to answer for his crime. We demand his arrest. The kid needs justice,” Ukachi stated.
The NHRC boss gave an assurance of the commission’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of the innocent toddler who has been subjected to unwarranted pain, and her heartbroken mother.
He also entreated well-meaning individuals and organisations to come to the aid of the poor baby and his mother.
It is saddening that a father would inflict such a life-changing injury on his little innocent baby boy for such a flimsy reason.
