20-year-old Okada rider jailed 15 years for stealing student’s iPhone 7

According to Starrfm.com.gh, the Asamankese Circuit Court in the Eastern region, presided over by His Honour Abass Abubakari Adam, sentenced the convict after his guilty plea.

The news website reports that the prosecutor, Inspector Samuel Owusu, told the court that the convict and his accomplice conspired, attacked, and robbed the victim on April 8, 2022, around 7:50pm at Yayo, a suburb of Asamankese.

Having dispossessed the student of his phone and cash, the bandits jumped on their motorbike in an attempt to abscond.

However, the victim managed to maintain a hook on Emmanuel Afanu's shirt and struggled with him. Afanu then stabbed the victim with the scissors before absconding with the mobile phone.

The victim screamed for help, which attracted residents of the area to the scene. They pursued and arrested the suspect.

They handed him over to the Asamankese police, who then investigated and arraigned the suspect.

In another report, one of a gang of armed robbers who attacked the Savannah Regional Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been killed.

According to Citinewsroom.com, Salisu Be-Awurbe escaped unhurt from the attack that happened along the Damongo-Sawla- Fulfulso road on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The politician was returning to Tamale after attending a handing over ceremony organised by the Damongo Nurses’ Training College wing of the Tertiary Education Institution Network (TEIN) in Damongo when the incident took him and his team by surprise.

The incident occurred about 3km to Fulfulso near Janikura in the central Gonja District, the news website reports.

However, fortunately, the police shot and killed one of the robbers with the help of some Fufulso community Junction community members.

The officers retrieved a pump-action gun from the killed bandit, who has yet to be identified.