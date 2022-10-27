According to the BBC, the woman was found guilty in June 2022 by a court in the city of Kosti, in Sudan’s White Nile state.
20-year-old woman accused of adultery has been sentenced to death by stoning
Human rights activists are making all efforts possible to prevent the stoning to death of a 20-year-old woman who has been accused of adultery.
With the help of her lawyer, Intisar Abdala, the woman has appealed the ruling of the court, and all fingers are crossed to see whether the appellate court will uphold the lower court’s decision or quash it.
Sulaima Ishaq, the head of the Violence Against Women Unit at the Ministry of Social Development described the judgement of the court as unfair.
“We don’t have a minister who can intervene to demand her release,” Ishaq lamented as the Sudanese government was overthrown by a military junta, which resulted in the dissolution of the government.
The BBC reports Mossaad Mohamed Ali, executive director of the African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) as alleging that the woman was not given access to a lawyer while in custody and was not aware of the charges against her.
“We have grounds to believe she was illegally forced into signing a confession by the police,” the ACJPS boss alleged.
It is reported that the woman separated from her husband in 2020 and went to live with her family. A year later the man accused her of adultery, leading to her arrest and prosecution.
Sudan still imposes the death penalty for some hudud crimes – offences specified by Allah in the Quran, including theft and adultery. In Sudanese law, they carry penalties such as flogging, the amputation of hands and feet, hanging and stoning.
