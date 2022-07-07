21-year-old astroturf thief jailed 7 years, University of Education student wanted

It is reported that the stolen artificial grass was meant for the construction of astroturf at Faaman, a community in the above-stated municipality, but it came to light that some people made away with portions of it.

The matter was reported to the police, and an investigation, which included a search for the missing items, was initiated.

The investigations led to the arrest of Asuako at his hideout on July 4, 2022, after the police got a tip-off that he was one of the perpetrators of the crime.

He was charged with three counts of unlawful entry, unlawful damage, and stealing, all of which he pleaded guilty to, so the court sentenced him on his own plea.

The court also issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Asuako’s accomplice, one Stephen, a student at the University of Education, Winneba.

Assemblyman for Faaman, Clarence Yaw Buabeng, is reported to have said that none of Asuako’s relatives showed up to solidarise with him right from his arrest to the eventual sentencing.

On Monday, July 4, journalist Saddick Adams disclosed the dramatic occurrence of some people cutting and making away with portions of the astroturf on Twitter, with photos of the damaged artificial grass.

"Thieves have stolen parts of the artificial pitch at Drobo-Faaman in the Bono Region this morning," he wrote on his Twitter page.

Then, subsequently, on the same day, he gave an update on the matter, revealing that the police in the Bono region had arrested the alleged perpetrators of the crime.

He went on further to disclose that the suspects had allegedly stolen the astroturf to decorate their rooms.