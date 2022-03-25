According to Myjoyonline.com, the Assin Fosu Magistrate Court, presided over by Abdul Majid Iliasu, sentenced Atsu Gemeni on his own guilty plea.
23-year-old Ghanaian jailed 12 months for stealing cocoyam and 7 bunches of plantain
A 23-year-old labourer has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for stealing cocoyam and seven bunches of plantains.
The stolen cocoyam was estimated to be worth GHC320, while the plantain was worth GHC800.
He was accused of stealing the food items from the farms of co-complainants, Yaw Benuah and Rebecca Ofori at Assin Dunkwa, near Assin Fosu in the Central Region.
"The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Gilbert Ayongo presenting the case to the court said, on March 22, 2022, about 3 am, a witness in the case (name withheld) suspected the movement of the convict when he was conveying two fertilizer sacks containing 7 bunches of plantain and cocoyam in a taxi cab.
"He explained that the convict claimed ownership of the foodstuff but its source did not go down well with the witness, hence, reported for his arrest.
"Upon interrogation by the police, the convict admitted to having stolen the food items from the complainant’s farms.
"He was put before the court and was charged for stealing, contrary to Section 124 (1) of the criminal offences Act, 19960 (Act 29).
"Meanwhile, the Senior Officer in charge of court cases who doubles as the MTTD commander for Assin Fosu Police Division, ASP Kwabena Oduro Boateng explained that the convict could not afford to pay the 100 penalty units fine which is equivalent to ¢1200 so in default he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.
"ASP Kwabena Oduro Boateng, however, advised the youth in the area to desist from acts that could hinder their progress and find something meaningful to do to better their lives," Myjoyonline.com reports.
