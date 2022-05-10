RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

23-year-old man jailed 3 months for stealing mother's plates

Andreas Kamasah

A 23-year-old man who stole his mother’s thermos flask and three plates because she had refused to give him food when he was hungry, has been sentenced to three months of imprisonment.

After stealing the utensils, Kevin Okasimba, from Kenya, attacked his mother, Margaret Adudu, with a cutlass and a stick when she asked him about her missing items.

The incident occurred on May 5,2022, and the convict’s mother lodged a complaint with the police, leading to his arrest.

According to K24tv, the young man pleaded guilty and was accordingly sentenced without the option of a fine.

The magistrate, before pronouncing the sentence, asked Okasimba why, at his age, he still depends on his mother for survival.

"How old are you? Do you want to tell me you cannot do menial jobs to survive? Your mother has brought you up well," the magistrate said, as quoted by k24tv.co.ke.

Meanwhile, in Ghana, a man suspected of having stolen a plantain was allegedly stoned to death at Mankesim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

According to adomonline.com, some witnesses claimed that they found the body of the deceased, whose name was only given as Caleb, tied to the palm tree.

The Assembly member for Mankesim Netro Electoral Area, Cephas Arthur, confirmed the incident, and further disclosed that three people have been found dead in the area within one week.

He bemoaned that there had been an increase in crime in the area in recent times. He also urged the youth in the area to find jobs to do and avoid engaging in thievery.

It remains unclear who the perpetrators of the instant injustice are and whether the incident has been reported to the police for investigation.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Member for Nkusukum Electoral Area, Mohammed Ekow Arthur, has called on the Mankesim Divisional Police Command to increase patrols in the area to avert such deaths.

