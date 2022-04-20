27-year-old man defiles 10-year-old daughter, says it was for money ritual

The suspect is reported as having told the law enforcement authorities that he wanted to use the little biological daughter for money ritual, and that it required that he sleep with her.

Following his arrest, police recovered a ring and pieces of red cloth from Adeleke.

Pulse.ng quotes Funmi Odunlami as saying: "On 16th April 2022, at about 1440hrs, one Bosede Alo ‘f’ of Idoani reported at the Idoani Division, that sometimes in the month of March 2022, at about 1500hrs, one Adeniyi Adeleke ‘m’ age 27years called her daughter Hannah Alo ‘f’ age 10years old to his room and forcefully have carnal knowledge with her.

"On receipt of the information, detectives swung into action and arrested the suspect. Upon interrogation, he confessed to having committed the crime and that he wanted to use her for money ritual."

In a similar report, three men have been remanded by a Cape Coast Circuit Court for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl.

The suspects, John Amoah, 28, Frederick Nyarko, 42, and John Ofori, 45, allegedly committed the crime at Abura Edumfa in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

According to the Ghana News Agency, they all pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement, and the court presided over by Mrs. Dorinda Smith Arthur has adjourned the sitting to Thursday, April 21.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong Serwaah, Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO), told the GNA that the girl was defiled by the three men on separate occasions between Sunday, March 20 and Monday, April 04.

She said that the victim’s mother reported the matter to the police, and the accused were arrested and first arraigned before the Abura Dunkwa district court. The girl was treated at the Abura Dunkwa government hospital.