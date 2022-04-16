28-year-old man allegedly kills girlfriend and slept with corpse for 6 days

Reports stated that the estate security raided the suspect's apartment after the neighbours perceived a stench oozing from his place.

Spokesperson of the police, Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement said the suspect confessed to the crime.

The suspect reportedly told the police that a herbalist asked him to engage in sex with the corpse for seven days for ritual purposes before he was caught on the sixth day.

The police said the suspect offered to bribe police officers with the sum of N6 million to 'kill' the case but the offer was rejected.

The police said Njoku and his accomplice, Mbam Atunmufor, had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, for further investigation.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that a native doctor, who was assisting the suspect in the money ritual scheme, instructed him to have sex with Okeke's corpse.

"So after killing the girlfriend, Njoku was said to have engaged in the illicit act with the corpse for six days, while the stench emanating from his apartment prompted his neighbours to inform the management of the estate.

"A search of the apartment by the estate security officers revealed Okeke’s decomposing corpse, which led to the matter reported at the Lamgbasa Police Station.