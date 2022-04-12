The suspect, Hakeem Mumumi, has been remanded by the magistrate court in Prestea in the Western region, after shooting a Nigerian commercial sex worker known as Promise in the thigh.
28-year-old man arrested for shooting prostitute for refusing to take GH¢10 after sex
A 28-year-old man is in the grips of the police for allegedly shooting a Nigerian commercial sex worker for refusing to take GH¢10 after bonking her.
The victim refused to offer her services for GH¢10 instead of GH¢30 on the night of Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Prosecuting, Chief inspector Samuel Ghartey narrating the incident to the court said the suspect had earlier on the night of Tuesday, April 5, 2022, attacked his first victim, a Ghanaian woman by the name Aisha at the same spot he attacked the Nigerian woman.
Mumuni after shooting the Nigerian prostitute run away but was later apprehended by the police and put before the court.
He is to reappear in court on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
