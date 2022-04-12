The victim refused to offer her services for GH¢10 instead of GH¢30 on the night of Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Prosecuting, Chief inspector Samuel Ghartey narrating the incident to the court said the suspect had earlier on the night of Tuesday, April 5, 2022, attacked his first victim, a Ghanaian woman by the name Aisha at the same spot he attacked the Nigerian woman.

Mumuni after shooting the Nigerian prostitute run away but was later apprehended by the police and put before the court.