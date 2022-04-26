3 friends plotted to have sex with me and succeeded – Ghanaian woman cries

According to her, the men, made a collective WhatsApp voice note in which they were heard laughing hard, saying that she was hard to get, so they all hatched the plan to teach her a lesson.

Her story has got many followers of the Facebook group reacting, with many sympathizing with her.

Read her full narration below:

"Some three guys did a bet that they will all have sex with me and they have succeeded.

"It's really a long story but this guy proposed to me many times but I didn't like him so I kept turning him down. Like for over a year. He didn't give up though so I decided to give him a chance and see and we started dating.

"Not knowing he wanted to show me and he told his friends that he will let all of them have a chance. He broke up with me after like 6 months just when I had fallen genuinely for him and one of his friends got close to me telling me that my ex was a bad guy. Not knowing it was all part of the plan.

"I dated the second friend for a while. The time we were dating, an unsaved number messaged me and I asked him how he got my number. But he told me we met at training college some time ago and so I believed him.

"I was at teachers training college and the first guy knew so he told his third friend about it. All this while I was dating the second friend.

"But the third one will send me money randomly and he was really good. Around that time my boyfriend started acting someway and he also suddenly broke up with me. I called the third guy crying on him that history has repeated itself. I told him that my boyfriends always break my heart without any explanation.

"He also opened up to me about how women have broken his heart and I trusted him. One day he invited me to his place and we had sex.

After that all the three of them sent me a long whatsapp vn using the first boyfriend's number. They were all laughing at me in the background that I was playing hard to get with the first guy so all three of them planned that they will have sex with me and dump me to show me.