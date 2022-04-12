3 Ghanaian men remanded for defiling 10-year-old girl

According to the Ghana News Agency, they all pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement, and the court presided over by Mrs. Dorinda Smith Arthur has adjourned the sitting to Thursday, April 21.

"Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong Serwaah, Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO), told the GNA that the girl was defiled by the three men on separate occasions between Sunday, March 20 and Monday, April 04.

"She said, the victim’s mother reported the matter to the police, and the accused persons were arrested and first arraigned before the Abura Dunkwa district court. The girl was treated at the Abura Dunkwa government hospital.

"Efforts, she said, were underway to arrest one other suspect whose name was given as Kojo to assist in police investigations. She urged anyone who had information on the culprit, who is on the run, to quickly reach the police or call toll free number 18555.

"DSP Oppong assured that the Police Command remained apt to its resolve of protecting lives and property," the GNA reports.

In an earlier report, a 14-year-old orphan who happens to be a single mother has been married off to a 48-year-old man who is old enough to be her father.

Such incidences mostly take place in the rural areas of the country, but this particular one happened in La, a suburb of the national capital, Accra.

According to Starrfm.com, Naa (not her real name) got married off to Akwetey Alban Ashong, after the father of her 6-month-old baby disappeared after getting her pregnant.

The news website reports that Naa was 10 years old when her parents died, leaving her grandmother to care for her. The now 14-year-old got pregnant at age 14 and had to live on GHC2 a day as the father of her child disappeared.

"I was running errands for my grandmother when I met the first man who impregnated me. He left me to my fate after I told him I was pregnant. It was difficult at home. My grandmother has to shoulder the responsibility. It wasn’t easy at all," the teenage mother is quoted to have said.

Her marriage to Akwetey Alban Ashong was facilitated by her guardian, Elizabeth Borley, who told Naa that she wanted to help her out of her predicament.

Then, with a bottle of schnapps, Naa became Ashong’s wife and lives with him currently.

"When I was told I will be married off to this man, I was happy because living with my grandmother was difficult," Naa said.

Despite Naa being underage and any sexual activity with her might amount to defilement, a crime punishable by law, Ashong said he did not see anything wrong with marrying her.

"I don’t think it is criminal. I don’t pay heed to naysayers. She’s a woman who will soon grow and so I’m not worried at all".

Elizabeth Borley who gave out Naa’s hand in marriage to Ashong insisted that she took the best decision for the young mother.

"It doesn’t bother me because she’s already delivered a child. It is better to marry her off than have another man impregnate her."