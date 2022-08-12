3 mentally challenged raped and killed in 3 months, residents live in fear

Adomonline.com reports that the chief of the area, Abiremhene, Obirempong Amoh Kyeretwie, confirmed the happenings, and recounted how one of the corpses was dumped at the doorstep of a local church and found the next morning.

Also speaking about the developments was the Member of Parliament for the Abirem constituency, John Osei Frempong, who suspects ritual killing due to the way and manner they were carried out.

He added that he had presented 100 sets of street lights to the community to light up obscure areas to avert such criminal acts.

In other news, a man who didn’t know that his wife was a lesbian met his untimely death after he returned home and found them having sex in their matrimonial bed.

Before his tragic death, Ikechukwu Onuma was a staff member of the College of Health, Onitsha, Anambra State.

According to pulse.ng, he returned home unannounced on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, only to meet his hitherto innocent wife in their matrimonial bed with her partner identified as Ebele Onochie.

An argument ensued between him and the female rival before she reached for a kitchen knife with which she stabbed him in an attempt to keep the matter secret.

The news outlet quoted a source close to the incident as saying: “The news has been everywhere in Onitsha today. People are so surprised at how Ayaaya was killed.

“He was a very handsome guy, and he is an admin staff at the college. "How his wife left such a handsome young man to become a lesbian to the point of bringing sexual partners to the house is still a wonder.”

Anambra Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the fatal incident, saying investigations have commenced.

“We have a suspect in custody and the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State CID for proper investigation.

“Preliminary information showed that the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital before he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” the police boss said.