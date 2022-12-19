3 more people shot to death after destoolment of Battor paramount chief

According to citinewsroom.com, the traditional leader was destooled following allegations that he had gone against the customs of the Battor Traditional area.

“The clash escalated between the two supporters during a procession of the firing of musketry in the Battor township ahead of the Hogbeza festival which was supposed to be suspended after a court ruling,” the news website reports.

It is reported that police have arrested some people suspected to be linked to the incident and managed to restore peace to the Battor township, but they are still searching for more suspects.

Relatedly, Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin recently ordered the destoolment of the Benkumhene of Asamang Tamfoe Nana Boakye Darkwa.

The order by the overlord of the Akyem Abuakwa followed a petition by a group of residents in the community calling itself Concerned Citizens of Asamang Tamfoe to the Akyem Abuakwa judicial council on November 9, 2022.

The group accused the traditional leader of engaging in illegal mining activities, causing the polluting of rivers, degrading farmlands, and threatening the food security and livelihood of smallholder farmers.

“People of Foreign descent have been allowed and in conjunction with the chief of the town and sub-chiefs are dangerously engaging in illegal mining so close to the only portable source of good drinking water-the Tamfoe river. Some of the mining sites almost end within the river bed causing so much discomfort and damage to the residents.

“It is rumoured that the chief Nana Kwame Koh II himself is part of the illegal miners and indeed on 19 October 2022, 5 excavators were sized under an operation mounted by over 25 soldiers and carried away. One of the excavators is alleged to belong to the chief,” the petition read in part.

The petition was submitted weeks after some illegal miners in Asamang Tamfoe clashed with Okyeman Environmental Taskforce against galamsey activities in the community, leading to the exchange of gunshots on the streets.