3 nursing students suspended for one year over leaked sex tape

Williams Adinkra, Public Relations Officer for the school is reported to have said in an interview on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show "Nyansapo", on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, that authorities of the college would not countenance misconducts that have the tendency to bring its name into disrepute.

“We met the three students immediately after the video surfaced online and they admitted the offence, the first two persons who were the ones who engaged in the sex bout and captured it in a video said they did it while on vacation.

“We were told the third person who is said to have released the video downloaded it from the girl's phone and later demanded Ghc5000 from her.

“The video was subsequently released when the girl failed to provide the amount her colleague student demanded and later went viral on social media.

“While the three are all serving a one-year suspension, the one who released the video will be deboardinised upon their return,” Ghanaweb quotes Adinkra as having said.

On Wednesday, June 23, 2023, a male student of Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College released a video online which showed two other students having sex.

He had tried to blackmail the lady in the video by demanding GHC5,000 as ransom, failing which he went ahead to leak the explicit tape.

The lady had given him the phone for repair when he chanced on the video of her and another student having sex.

