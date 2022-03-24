RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

3 of my mom’s 8 kids are mine, but my father is not aware - Man reveals

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A 45-year-old man has disclosed that he has been sleeping with her biological mother since he was 22 and is the father of three of her 8 children.

File photo confused man
The man revealed this in a letter addressed to one Naa, believed to be a relationship advisor, to seek help on how to handle the situation without wrecking his family.

According to him, he has recently suggested stopping the sacrilegious sexual affair, but his mother is now displaying jealousy and giving his wife trouble.

He wants to disclose the secret to his father, who is completely unaware, but he is equally scared that it might cause his [narrator] wife to divorce him because he can’t live without her.

The letter in which he is seeking help on how to handle the conundrum has been circulating on social media.

"Naa Please Hide Me.

"I’m a 45 years old married man with three kids. Naa I have been living with this secret for too long and it’s burning me inside.

"Hmmm…Naa…I have been sleeping with my biological mother for years now. This started when I was 22 years old.

"I was coming from a groove at night and it started that night till a few days ago when I told mom we need to stop what we are doing.

"My mom has 8 children in total and 3 of them belongs to me, meaning I fathered them and my dad has no idea.

"Now the thing is my mom is jealous of my wife and she is causing unnecessary drama between my wife and I.

"Naa, I wanna come clean to my father and the whole family but I’m afraid of losing my wife. I love her so much and my life would be meaningless without her," the confused man wrote, and asked: "What should I do?"

