30-year-old Ghanaian man stoned to death for allegedly stealing plantain (video)

The Assembly member for Mankesim Netro Electoral area, Cephas Arthur, confirmed the incident, and further disclosed that three people have been found dead in the area within one week.

He bemoaned that there had been an increase in crime in the area in recent times. He also urged the youth in the area to find jobs to do and avoid engaging in thievery.

It remains unclear who the perpetrators of the instant injustice are and whether the incident has been reported to the police for investigation.

Meanwhile, the Assembly for Nkusukum Electoral area, Mohammed Ekow Arthur, has called on the Mankesim Divisional Police Command to increase patrols in the area to avert such deaths.

In an earlier report, a 38-year-old Ghanaian farmer was sentenced to ten (10) years of imprisonment for attempting to kill his 16-year-old biological son for money ritual.

Kwabena Ebo, a resident of Ayisakro, a community near Axim in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, was charged for trading in persons contrary to sections 2(1) and (2) of the Human Trafficking Act 694 of 2001.

According to 3news.com, the accused pleaded guilty to the charge and asked the court to be lenient with him.

Her Lordship Abigail Anima Asare, who presided over the Takoradi Circuit Court B, where Ebo appeared, said the convict deserved severe punishment to serve as a deterrent to others.

The prosecutor, Inspector Robert Yawson, lauded the sentence handed to the convict.

"I think it is a good punishment. I saw how remorseful the accused was in the courtroom, but nothing could have saved him at that particular moment. He will learn his lessons next time," he said, as quoted by 3news.com.