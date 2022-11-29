30-year-old man arrested for storming mortuary, stabbing dead bodies

According to TV 47, the 30-year-old suspect is the son of the owner of the land where the morgue is situated.

Tuko.co.ke reported Yatta sub-County Police Commander Bernard Rono as having confirmed the incident.

The police boss disclosed that the suspect and his gang members invaded the mortuary, stabbed dead bodies and then destroyed the facility’s hearses.

Gideon Mule, the owner of the morgue lamented how the attack has affected the activities of his facility and left families of some of the stabbed corpses heartbroken.

He narrated that the landlord wants him to vacate the land on which the mortuary is situated, a matter that ended up in court where the landlord was ordered to pay him KSh 7 million as compensation.

However, the landlord has failed to obey the court order, and instead, allegedly resorted to threats and the use of hooligans to remove him from the land.

“He wants me to vacate, yet the court was clear he should pay me KSh 7 million in order for me to move. Now he has seen the courts are against him, he has reported threats and attacks.

“The hearse windows are broken. None of them can be used until they are repaired. One body was destroyed completely even the family is here worried,” Mule said on Monday, November 28, as quoted by tuko.co.ke.