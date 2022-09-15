RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

31-year -old Okada rider sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling 9-year-old girl

Andreas Kamasah

A 31-year-old commercial motorcycle (Okada) rider who defiled a 9-year-old girl will spend the rest of his life in prison as punishment for the crime.

Okada rider
Okada rider

Nigeria’s Ado-Ekiti High Court presided over by Justice Olalekan Olatawura, sentenced the convict, Ojo Adebayo, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Recommended articles

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the now-convict was arraigned on a one-count charge of defilement in March and his trial had been ongoing before his eventual conviction and sentencing.

While delivering the judgement, Justice Olatawura said that the identification of the defendant by the victim as the person who raped her is not only compelling but credible, which was not discredited under cross-examination.

READ ALSO: I was sacked from seat 3 weeks ago at Kumasi pub for Chinese people to sit– NPP MP

“In all, I find established and proved beyond reasonable doubts by the prosecution that the defendant and no other person defiled the minor.

“Consequently thereupon, the defendant is found guilty as charged.

“He is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment,” the judge ruled, as quoted by NAN.

Adebayo is reported to have perpetrated the crime on October 8, 2021, at Ilogbo Ekiti, in Ido/Osi LGA of Ekiti. The charge sheet said the offence contravenes Section 31(2) of the Child’s Rights Law, Cap. C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012

The victim recounted her ordeal, saying: “I am a primary three pupil, I live with my grandmother, oga I.D Idowu (the defendant) is my older sister’s neighbour.

On that day, he called me to get something for my grandmother when I was fetching water.

”When I got there, I stood by the door, he asked me to enter but I refused, he forced me to his room and covered my mouth with his hand.”

After defiling the little girl, the convict warned her not to disclose it to anyone or she would die.

The grandmother of the victim, who corroborated the narration of the victim, said: “I bought some drugs for her and when I threatened to beat her, she told me what he did to her.”

The prosecutor, Julius Ajibare, called five witnesses and tendered the defendant’s statement and medical report as exhibits.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Woman rescued from Saudi Arabia accosts agent

Drama at airport as woman rescued from Saudi Arabia meets agent who ‘trafficked’ her (video)

Taxi driver curses MTN

Angry driver strips naked to curse MTN for blocking his phone number (video)

Doctor injects driver to death

Doctor injects taxi driver to death, throws corpse away, steals his car

Soft drink

Woman arrested for poisoning daughter’s classmate to death for overperforming her