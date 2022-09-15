31-year -old Okada rider sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling 9-year-old girl

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the now-convict was arraigned on a one-count charge of defilement in March and his trial had been ongoing before his eventual conviction and sentencing.

While delivering the judgement, Justice Olatawura said that the identification of the defendant by the victim as the person who raped her is not only compelling but credible, which was not discredited under cross-examination.

“In all, I find established and proved beyond reasonable doubts by the prosecution that the defendant and no other person defiled the minor.

“Consequently thereupon, the defendant is found guilty as charged.

“He is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment,” the judge ruled, as quoted by NAN.

Adebayo is reported to have perpetrated the crime on October 8, 2021, at Ilogbo Ekiti, in Ido/Osi LGA of Ekiti. The charge sheet said the offence contravenes Section 31(2) of the Child’s Rights Law, Cap. C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012

The victim recounted her ordeal, saying: “I am a primary three pupil, I live with my grandmother, oga I.D Idowu (the defendant) is my older sister’s neighbour.

“On that day, he called me to get something for my grandmother when I was fetching water.

”When I got there, I stood by the door, he asked me to enter but I refused, he forced me to his room and covered my mouth with his hand.”

After defiling the little girl, the convict warned her not to disclose it to anyone or she would die.

The grandmother of the victim, who corroborated the narration of the victim, said: “I bought some drugs for her and when I threatened to beat her, she told me what he did to her.”