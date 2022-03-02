32-year-old man marries identical triplets on the same day (photos)

Luwizo visited Natalie and she introduced him to her sisters, Nadege and Natasha, who also fell in love with him.

The inseparable triplets subsequently proposed that he marry all of them because they are inseparable. Although he was initially not comfortable with the idea, Luwizo had no option but to budge.

Luwizo and his wives, Natalie, Nadege and Natasha Pulse Ghana

"I was very much surprised that I almost fainted. It seems like I was dreaming!" he recounted in an interview with Afrimax.

He went ahead to marry the triplets without the blessing of his parents who thought it was sacrilegious. According to him, he decided to sacrifice his family for his happiness.

He said: "You have to lose something in order to gain another. In addition, one has their preferences and their own way of doing things. So, I’m happy to marry the triplets no matter what others think. My parents despised my decision and that’s why they didn’t attend my wedding. But all I can say is that love has no limits."

The three brides, who could not contain their joy after a successful marriage, said God had answered their prayers to remain together for life.

"Today we are very happy, as you can see, because our dreams came true without being separated by husbands, but God heard our prayers."

Recounting how they managed to convince Luwizo to abandon his family for them and ignore public perception, one of the triplets said it took a lot of talking.

"When we told him he had to marry all of us, he was shocked. But because he had already fallen in love with all of us, nothing could stop our plans since we were also in love with him.

"Even though people considered it impossible for three women to share one husband, to us, sharing everything has been our life since childhood."

Photos of their wedding event have been making the rounds online, with people expressing diverse reactions to the union.

