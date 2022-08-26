36-year-old man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV at the same time

Skynews reports stated that on July 2, 2022, the man tested positive for the coronavirus, and that same day, he also noticed a rash starting to develop on his left arm.

Over the next few days, the rash turned into small, painful blisters that spread along his face, torso, and lower limbs on the 36-year-old patient.

On July 5, 2022, he sought care at the emergency department of a local hospital in Italy where he was then admitted into the infectious disease unit.

It said doctors suspected monkeypox infection and collected samples for testing after the man recently traveled to Spain.

While in Spain, the man also reported having condomless sex with other men, which has been a risk factor for monkeypox, and on July 6, 2022, the man tested positive for monkeypox, HIV, and the coronavirus.