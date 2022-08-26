RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

36-year-old man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV at the same time

Kojo Emmanuel

A 36-year-old man is unlucky after he was hospitalized and diagnosed with COVID-19, monkeypox, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) at the same time.

COVID, HIV and monkeypox
COVID, HIV and monkeypox

The man had suffered a fever, headache, fatigue and sore throat to begin with but also had a number of large spots.

Skynews reports stated that on July 2, 2022, the man tested positive for the coronavirus, and that same day, he also noticed a rash starting to develop on his left arm.

Over the next few days, the rash turned into small, painful blisters that spread along his face, torso, and lower limbs on the 36-year-old patient.

On July 5, 2022, he sought care at the emergency department of a local hospital in Italy where he was then admitted into the infectious disease unit.

It said doctors suspected monkeypox infection and collected samples for testing after the man recently traveled to Spain.

While in Spain, the man also reported having condomless sex with other men, which has been a risk factor for monkeypox, and on July 6, 2022, the man tested positive for monkeypox, HIV, and the coronavirus.

The authors said "To date, no reports of co-infection with monkeypox virus and SARS-CoV-2 have been published... Therefore, in this study, we present the clinical features and diagnostic procedure of the first documented case of co-infection with monkeypox virus, SARS-CoV-2, and HIV-1."

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Saurath Mela or Sabhagachhi

9-day groom market where women go to buy bachelors

Sex positions: Doggy style wouldn’t lead to stroke - Physiotherapy Assoc.

Pregnant woman and generator

Krobo man carries generator to hospital to help doctors attend to pregnant wife (video)

A Boeing 737 Ethiopia Ariline Airoplane - Image for illustrative use (Kxan36news)

Ethiopian Airlines flight misses landing as pilots fall asleep